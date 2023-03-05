For OSU, second half struggles lead to 80-71 loss against Oklahoma in regular season finale





STILLWATER — All Oklahoma State may do used to be watch.

Following an 80-71 loss to No. 16 Oklahoma at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater to shut the regular season, Sooners gamers swarmed round at the courtroom, celebrating the victory and its importance.

The win secured a percentage of the regular season Big 12 name for OU, its first regular-season convention championship since 2009. The prolonged keep at the courtroom led to a serenade of boos from enthusiasts on the stadium — paired with a number of chants from OU supporters — as OSU ready to dangle its Senior Day birthday celebration after the sport.

“Having another team celebrate on your floor, anyone who has a competitive bone in their body, is going to feel sick to their stomach,” OSU trainer Jacie Hoyt mentioned.

It led to a heated dialog between Hoyt and OU trainer Jennie Baranczyk on courtroom, the 2 discussing the Sooners heading to the locker room.

“We were trying to be as classy as you can,” Baranczyk mentioned. “It’s really hard when you just realized you won a conference championship for the first time in a long time, so I think a lot of us were overcome by emotion. There was no disrespect in any of that, and I hope people know that, and I talked to Jacie after and we talked it through, I think we’re good.”

On a day the place the Cowgirls held a lead on the half and have been capturing 43% from the sector, offense went stagnant in the 3rd quarter and resulted in the Sooners pulling away overdue.

“I felt like we had a lot of possessions where we guarded really, really well, and we didn’t finish the possession with a rebound, and those are just back-breaking,” Hoyt mentioned.

The Cowgirls have been outscored by way of 25 issues, completed capturing 30% from the sector and overlooked all 11 in their 3-pointers in the second half.

OU’s Taylor Robertson would lead all scorers with 12 issues in the second, capturing 2-of-4 from 3 and notching 4 issues from loose throws. The Sooners have been with out main scorer Madi Williams for lots of the sport after a collision 4 mins in, and wouldn’t go back.

As for the rebounding Hoyt mentioned, the Sooners snatched 16 greater than OSU, together with 11 offensive forums and 11 second-chance issues.

It’s a stark distinction for OSU when compared to the primary two quarters. Reserve guard Lior Garzon scored 9 issues in the second half — and the Sooners turning the ball over 9 instances — OSU gathered a lead on the intermission, capturing 43% from the sector and controlling the pace with facilities Kassidy De Lapp and Trinitee Jackson.

Jackson, who scored six issues in the primary half, would most effective play in one minute of the second half, a choice Hoyt mentioned got here down to the tempo of the sport.

“We were trying to get subbed as quick as we could and then sometimes you might have that plan … I remember one time she was at the scorer’s table and she never got in because there was never any stoppage,” Hoyt mentioned.

Those turnovers would obstruct OU all through the sport, completing with 25. The Cowgirls would take benefit, scoring 28 issues off them, with all however six of the ones coming in the primary half.

Foul hassle harm the Sooners as smartly, with Liz Scott fouling out and Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann recording 4.

“I mean, we’re pissed off. I don’t think there’s other words to say it,” mentioned OSU guard Naomie Alnatas, who completed with a team-high 15 issues.

OKLAHOMA 80, OKLAHOMA ST. 71

Oklahoma;24;15;24;17;—;80

Oklahoma St.;20;25;10;16;—;71

OKLAHOMA (24-5): Liz Scott 6-8 1-2 13, Llanusa 3-7 1-1 7, Robertson 4-11 4-5 15, Tot 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 0-0 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Culliton 5-6 1-1 11, Joens 2-3 1-1 6, Reyna Scott 1-4 1-2 4, Tucker 1-2 2-2 5, Vann 5-14 2-2 13, Svoboda 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-60 13-16 80

OKLAHOMA ST. (20-10): Collins 2-3 0-0 4, Alnatas 6-16 0-0 15, Chastain 0-3 6-6 6, Keys 4-10 5-7 14, Milton 2-5 4-4 8, Garzon 5-14 0-0 13, Jackson 1-1 4-4 6, De Lapp 2-4 1-2 5, Asi 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 20-23 71

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma 9-19 (Llanusa 0-1, Robertson 3-10, Tot 0-1, Williams 2-2, Joens 1-1, R.Scott 1-1, Tucker 1-1, Vann 1-2), Oklahoma St. 7-28 (Alnatas 3-11, Keys 1-5, Garzon 3-9, Asi 0-3). Assists: Oklahoma 23 (Robertson 6, Tot 6), Oklahoma St. 10 (Alnatas 3). Fouled Out: Oklahoma L.Scott. Rebounds: Oklahoma 42 (Vann 11), Oklahoma St. 26 (Milton 6). Total Fouls: Oklahoma 27, Oklahoma St. 22. Technical Fouls: None. A: 6,585.