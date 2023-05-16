For Panthers coach Paul Maurice, this Florida run is no everyday fish story – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The retirement of Paul Maurice as coach of the Winnipeg Jets in December 2021 had left many undecided if he would go back to training. While some groups had reached out to him for the activity, Maurice refused, who prefer to spend his time fishing for walleye in Lake of the Woods. However, issues modified when the Florida Panthers introduced him the activity that he simply needed to take.

Now, with the Panthers within the NHL’s ultimate 4 for the primary time in 27 years and set to take at the Carolina Hurricanes within the Eastern Conference Final, Maurice is 8 wins clear of his first Stanley Cup. Panthers ahead Eric Staal speaks extremely of Maurice, pronouncing that he has a beautiful really feel for the crew and is aware of what to do to push their buttons to lead them to play their easiest.

Maurice has a name of a coach who is aware of what he is doing. He has coached over 2,000 video games within the NHL and is aware of each and every state of affairs and the way to take care of it. Despite his good fortune, he is identified for being humble, and he does not thoughts taking the additional minute to inform a story. He cringes when someone tries to provide him credit for Florida’s good fortune.

Florida common supervisor Bill Zito says that the explanation Maurice was once the fitting have compatibility for the activity is that the whole thing wound up becoming completely in Florida. Maurice took over a crew that simply had the most productive steady season within the NHL however sputtered in the second one spherical of final 12 months’s playoffs. He helped trade the whole thing and switch a regular-season juggernaut into an actual playoff contender. Year 1 may have been a crisis, however the crew has made it all of the option to the Eastern Conference Final.

Fishing on Lake of the Woods will have to attend as Maurice and the Panthers take a shot at successful their first Stanley Cup.

