“For this child I prayed”: gospel singer Tasha Cobbs welcomes baby boy via adoption

In an unique unfold for People, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard opened up about her adoption journey and life with new son, Asher.

The 40-year-old gospel singer launched Asher to the world in an Instagram post two days in the past that included photos from current household picture shoot. “…Due to You I’ve discovered a love that can’t be defined,” the singer mentioned. “You might be our present! You’re the manifestation of God’s Kindness, Favor and Mercy in direction of us!”

Within the Individuals article, Cobbs shares private particulars about her troublesome journey to parenthood, together with the wrestle she and producer-husband Kenneth endured with infertility and in vitro fertilization.

“We had been attempting to type of work out which methods would make it work and all through going all through it, all of these methods ended up not working for us. And our religion was examined,” Kenneth advised Individuals. “One of many issues that I am actually glad for is that on the finish of that course of, our hearts had been nonetheless open to God doing this, how he selected to do it.”

Asher turned the sixth member of the Leonard household, which embrace three of Kenneth’s kids from a earlier marriage. The couple advised Individuals the siblings “are so in love with their child brother.”

The Grammy-winning artist says she is sharing her story with hopes it will encourage individuals who might endure the identical being pregnant wrestle to “preserve the religion.”

