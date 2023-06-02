Ford is recalling one of its SUVs because it could catch fire will turned off

Ford Motor said Friday that anyone with a Lincoln MKC from model years 2015-2019 should park their vehicle outdoors for now as the luxury SUVs may be prone to a potential spontaneous fire in the engine compartment.

The Michigan automaker said the battery monitor sensor which is housed under the hood is susceptible to damage when repairs are made to the vehicle’s battery or other electrical parts. A short circuit could overheat all other materials around the sensor and cause a fire when the car is parked or while driving. The issue impacts 142,522 vehicles, Ford said.

The company said it is aware of 19 reports of under-the-hood fires that could be related to the battery monitor sensor problem. Ford said it hasn’t yet released repair instructions to Ford and Lincoln dealerships to resolve this issue but is working on a fix. No accidents or injuries related to the sensor issue have been reported, the company said.

Customers who are not able to park their vehicle outdoors should contact a local retailer or Ford’s Customer Service Center at 1-833-807-3673 for further assistance.

