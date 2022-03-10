Fordham vs. George Mason odds, line, spread: 2022 Atlantic 10 tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The George Mason Patriots and the Fordham Rams are set to sq. off in a 2022 Atlantic 10 Match matchup at midday ET on Thursday at Capital One Area. The Patriots are 14-15, whereas Fordham is 15-15. George Mason has gained and lined two of the final three head-to-head matchups.
Nevertheless, each groups have been worthwhile in opposition to the unfold this season with George Mason going 16-13, whereas Fordham is 18-12. The Patriots are favored by 6.5 factors within the newest Fordham vs. George Mason odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is ready at 129.5. Earlier than coming into any George Mason vs. Fordham picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
- Fordham vs. George Mason unfold: George Mason -6.5
- Fordham vs. George Mason over-under: 129.5 factors
Featured Sport | Fordham Rams vs. George Mason Patriots
What it is advisable to learn about Fordham
It was an in depth one, however on Saturday the Rams sidestepped the George Washington Colonials for a 70-66 win. Fordham’s ahead Chuba Ohams dropped a double-double on 23 factors and 16 rebounds along with 5 dimes.
Darius Quisenberry additionally had 18 factors within the victory and the Youngstown State switch is averaging a career-best 16.eight factors per recreation. The pair’s dominance on the offensive finish helped Fordham overcome George Washington going 10-for-19 from the 3-point line.
What it is advisable to learn about George Mason
George Mason, in the meantime, fell 83-80 to the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday. GMU received double-digit scoring from 4 gamers: guard D’Shawn Schwartz (21), guard Devon Cooper (19), ahead Josh Oduro (16) and guard Davonte Gaines (11).
All 4 gamers common in double-digits in scoring for the season and that scoring versatility might be key for serving to them make a deep event run. George Mason ranks fourth within the convention in scoring with 70.eight factors per recreation.
Find out how to make George Mason vs. Fordham picks
