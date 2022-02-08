FORECAST: 60s return today FORECAST: 60s return today Updated: 4:34 AM CST Feb 8, 2022



good Tuesday morning, everybody. Meteorologist Jonathan calendar here, a little chilly out the door. 30 degrees. But this afternoon, absolutely amazing. Get outside. We’ll get in the sixties today even though a cold front comes in late. The only thing you’ll really notice is a wind shift by the evening, commute winds come around the northwest and that, what does that mean? Not much, mainly just a wind shift. Not a big drop in the temperatures so highs today. A lot of mid sixties, some spots the lower sixties in northwestern Oklahoma, some spot even a little bit warmer again, just a beautiful outdoor day. But how many days do we have before our temperatures take a big drop. There’s another cold front out there. It will impact your weekend plans. Make sure you tune in QS 205 news. We’re on air at 4 30. You can also watch us on the koto app for free tune in. Then we go till 77 a. M. I’ll break it all down for you. The next cold front, The drop in the temperatures, the cold weekend and then the next storm taking shape for next week. Mm hmm. Right