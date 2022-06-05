Forecast: Back to calm, beautiful conditions with inland storms

As Tropical Storm Alex pulls away from the U.S. over the western Atlantic, our seasonal sample returns immediately with loads of sunshine and just a few remoted showers or storms growing inland.
The most effective likelihood of rain will probably be for inland Collier, Hendry and Glades counties late into the afternoon and early night.
Highs will attain the seasonal low 90s immediately. We’ll see in a single day lows fall into the low to mid 70s.
After dreary climate Friday and early Saturday, immediately will probably be a shocking outlook to finish the weekend. Calmer winds are again within the forecast as effectively so the seas will probably be way more favorable for boating immediately.
In a single day, lows will fall again down into the 70s. Count on a dry begin tomorrow for the Monday morning commute with inland storm possibilities returning late into the afternoon.