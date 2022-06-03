Forecast: Heavy rain moving in from Potential Tropical Cyclone One

As Potential Tropical Cyclone One strikes nearer to Southwest Florida, anticipate heavy rounds of rain and breezy circumstances immediately. This morning, on and off downpours will filter via southwest Florida earlier than close to washout circumstances arrive this afternoon. In a single day, heavy downpours will nonetheless be impacting the area with drier climate arriving by Saturday evening. Areal flooding will likely be potential for the area via the weekend.
The very best rain totals are anticipated in Lee, Collier, and Hendry Counties with some areas, particularly in southern zones seeing between Four and 6″ of rain by Saturday, remoted spots as much as 8″. Rainfall totals lower than 4″ are anticipated in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Glades Counties given the place the storm system is anticipated to maneuver.
This storm system isn’t anticipated to develop excessive wind because the system battles wind shear. However, wind gusts in extra of 40 mph will likely be potential.
You’ll want to have a strategy to obtain climate alerts as remoted tornadoes will likely be potential as nicely.