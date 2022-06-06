Forecast: More time to dry out for Southwest Florida

Within the wake of tropical storm Alex spinning throughout the Atlantic near Bermuda, we’re in retailer for a quiet start to the week, which is ready to give our soggy and saturated ground additional time to dry out.

Even though we’ll have a great deal of heat and humidity spherical at the moment, don’t anticipate quite a bit in the easiest way of showers and storms.

An onshore wind blended with loads of dry air aloft will maintain the NBC2 First Alert LIVE Doppler Radar pretty clear this afternoon.

Only a few isolated storms will seemingly variety deeper inland near Lake O in the midst of the heat of the day, nonetheless the overwhelming majority of our area will hold dry.

Temperatures shall be very attribute for early June in Southwest Florida with highs throughout the lower 90s, however it’ll actually really feel about 5 ranges hotter with humidity factored in.

Rain chances will resolve once more up by the second half of the week, and we’ll even see an earlier start to the rain because of an onshore wind and further tropical moisture over our area from Thursday into the upcoming weekend.