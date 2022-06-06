Forecast: More time to dry out for Southwest Florida

Within the wake of tropical storm Alex spinning within the Atlantic close to Bermuda, we’re in retailer for a quiet begin to the week, which can give our soggy and saturated floor extra time to dry out.
Though we’ll have loads of warmth and humidity round right this moment, don’t count on a lot in the way in which of showers and storms.
An onshore wind mixed with numerous dry air aloft will preserve the NBC2 First Alert LIVE Doppler Radar fairly clear this afternoon.
Just a few remoted storms will doubtless kind deeper inland close to Lake O in the course of the warmth of the day, however the overwhelming majority of our space will keep dry.
Temperatures shall be very attribute for early June in Southwest Florida with highs within the decrease 90s, but it surely’ll really feel about 5 levels hotter with humidity factored in.
Rain possibilities will decide again up by the second half of the week, and we’ll even see an earlier begin to the rain due to an onshore wind and extra tropical moisture over our space from Thursday into the upcoming weekend.