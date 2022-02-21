FORECAST: Severe storms hit tonight FORECAST: Severe storms hit tonight Updated: 6:57 AM CST Feb 21, 2022



good monday morning everybody. Meteorologist Jonathan Condra here try to enjoy today albeit breezy but I want you to enjoy temperatures in the seventies. I want you to hold on to. We’re gonna have a south wind today picking up 20 to 30 miles an hour that will drive the fire danger. And then tonight cold front comes in and we’re gonna see a line of storms. So we’ll go from 48 this morning 75 is the high, a lot of lower mid seventies called partly sunny some more clouds and sunshine again we’re dry most of the day. Watch out. Fire danger is the worst in western Oklahoma. That’s where the real dry areas. Fire red flag fire warning goes until eight o’clock tonight. Now cold front comes in it’s going to trigger a line of storms just south of the metro. Probabilities really ramp up. I have a 20% chance for O. K. C. But even down in like norman and places south, those probabilities really increase blinking red icon means the risk of severe weather. It’s a level two. What does that mean? Scattered damage reports and all threats. There is a tornado risk for tonight. I know it’s february, there’s a tornado risk, make sure you tune in koto five news. We have an hour long newscast at nine a.m. I’m here. I’ll have the timing tornado risk gotta talk about this cold front coming in because it’s obviously make us cold but we go below freezing. Then we have moisture coming in Wednesday and thursday. What does that mean potential for an ice storm. How much ice tune in, then? I’ll show you how much.