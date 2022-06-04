Forecast: Soggy morning, minor flooding possible

As Potential Tropical Cyclone One strikes nearer to Southwest Florida, extra rounds of sunshine to average downpours filter by the area. If it’s essential get out on the roads this morning, use excessive warning as there’s some ponding and slick spots. Some areas have already collected over 5” of rain in a single day with the ultimate batches anticipated at this time. The majority of the exercise might be this morning however count on last pop up showers by the day. As a result of rain and clouds, highs will solely attain the mid 80s.
Have a strategy to obtain climate alerts. The general extreme menace may be very low however new flooding alerts might be issued.
Gusts as much as 25 mph are nonetheless potential however winds received’t be an excessive amount of of a priority at this time. Keep away from getting out on the water because the seas are kicked as much as three to five toes and can take till Sunday to calm again down.
In a single day, lows will fall again down into the 70s. As Potential Tropical Cyclone One strikes east, count on a extra seasonal sample to return for Sunday with way more sunshine, highs within the 90s, and solely remoted afternoon sea breeze storms.