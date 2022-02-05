FORECAST: Sunny and Warming Conditions
SNOW THIS AFTERNOON, BUT MAYBE SOME BLACK ICE THIS MORNING BECAUSE IT ISO S COLD OUT THERE. OKAY HIGHS TODAY WILL BE IN THE LOW 40S AND UPPER 30S WHIT THAT SOUTHERLY WIND ABOUT 15 MILES PER HOUR, BUT WE DO HAVE SOME 60S IN THE FORECAST. WE’LL HAVE THAT FOR
Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows a cold start this morning, but temperatures warm above freezing this afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY —
