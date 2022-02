FORECAST: Temps climbing this Weekend FORECAST: Temps climbing this Weekend Updated: 11:34 AM CST Feb 19, 2022



TAYLOR: HAPPY SATURY.DA THANKS FOR JOINING US ON THE KO MCOOBILE APP AS WELL AS KOCO.COM. I’M METEOROLOGIST TAYLOR COX. YOUR TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON WILL BE IN THE UPPER 50’S. WE KEEP WARMING. BY SUNDAY INTOHE T UPPER 60’S AND MONDAY INTO THE 70’SOR F EVERYONE ACROSS THE STATE. THIS COMES AT THE PERFECT TIME DURING SOME OF OUR THREE-DAY WEEKEND MONDAY, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL. WINDS INCREASE TO ABOUT 15-20 MILES PER HOUR. BUT WITH A BIG COOLDOWN IN THE FORECAST, UPPER 30’S ON TUESDAY. LOW 30’S ON WEDNESDAY. WE HAVE A CHANCE FOR WINTRY WEATHER AS WELL, THE POTENTIAL FOR SNOW AND ICE IS IN THE FORECAST AND THAT COULD CAUSE DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIS.ON WE’LL HAVE ALL OF THOSE UPDATES ON WHO’LLET G SNOW AND WHO’LL GET ICE AROUND THE TIMING