FORECAST: Temps climbing this Weekend FORECAST: Temps climbing this Weekend Updated: 7:48 AM CST Feb 19, 2022



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

TAYLOR: HAPPY SATURDAY AND GOOD MORNING. THANKS FOR JOINING ME ON ON THE KOCO MOBILE APP. TEMPERATURES TODAY IN THE 40’S, 50’S AND 60’S. IT DEPENDS ON WHERE YOU ARE ACROSS THE STATE. MOST LIKELY THOSE TTHA GOT SNOW A FEW DAYS AGO WILL BE I TNHE 40’S WITH THAT SNOW STILL MELTING FOR TODAY MELNGTI OFF COMPLETELY INTO THIS AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES IN THE 50’S IN OKHOMALA CITY. 60’S DOWN TO THE SOUTH RO T OKLAHOMA-TEXAS STATE LE.IN WIND NOT TOO BAD THIS AFTERNOON. WE DON’T HAVE TO WORRY TOO MUCH ABOUT A WDIN CHILL BUT IT WILL BE FEELING MORE LIKE THE 40’S BY THE TIME WE GO TO RIGHT AROUND THAT DINNER TIME HOUR, WRAPPING UP THE NIGHT IN THE UPPER 30’S AND LOW 40’S AND WAKING UP TOMORROW INTO THE LOW 30’S. ITS I A COLD START TOMORROW MORNING BUT TOMORROW AFTERNOON WAY ABOVE AVERAGE IONT THE UPPER 60’S. 70’S FOR ALMOST EVERYONE BY MONDAY. BUT TEMPERATURES COME TUMBLING DOWNY B 30-40 DEGREES AS WE HEAD INTO TUESDAY. UPPER 30’S IS ALL WE CAN EXPECT ON TUESDAY. AND LOW 30’S BY WEDNESDAY. WE HAVE A CHANCE FOR SOME WINYTR WEATHER AS THIS COLD FRONT COMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY. THIS COULD BRING SOME TRICKY TRAVEL CONDITIONS WITH ICE ACCUMULATION FOR A GOOD PORTION OF THE STA.TE WE’LL HAVE A LOOK AT HA FOR YOU. WHOAN C EXPECT SNOW AND WHO CAN EX