Forecast: Tracking afternoon storms and monitoring the Gulf

The massive story for our space this week is the potential for tropical growth within the gulf within the subsequent few days, which might find yourself being an enormous rainmaker for Southwest Florida from Friday by way of Saturday.
The percentages of tropical growth are as much as 50% within the subsequent two days and 70% within the subsequent 5 days. The excellent news is we don’t count on a robust storm, however no matter finally ends up creating (even when it doesn’t get named) will primarily convey wet and breezy climate to our space for a few days.
Within the brief time period, we’re on observe to see one other traditional summer season day with morning sunshine, afternoon warmth, plus a spherical of late afternoon and night storms.
Daytime highs are on observe to achieve the low 90s from the early to mid afternoon earlier than the storms shortly cool us off into the 70s.
Like yesterday, the prime time for storms will likely be from 4-Eight p.m., and a few of immediately’s storms could possibly be robust with intense lightning, gusty winds, and torrential rain.
The storms will fade and transfer offshore regularly after Eight p.m., and we’ll see quieter climate in a single day with clearing skies and lows within the mid 70s.
It’s rinse and repeat Thursday, and Friday has the potential to be a moist and breezy day as we observe tropical moisture spreading in from the Gulf.
