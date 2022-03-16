FORECAST: Warm and windy today

FORECAST: Heat and windy at this time FORECAST: Heat and windy at this time Up to date: 10:01 AM CDT Mar 16, 2022



good Wednesday all people. Meteorologist Jonathan Kander, it’ll be heat and windy at this time, winds will gust over 30 miles an hour for the world highlighted in orange Aryan crimson gusting over 40 miles an hour. That is going to drive the fireplace hazard up as a result of clearly it is windy. We’re gonna have low humidity and excessive temperatures. So the relative humidity is actual low. Fireplace hazard actual dangerous at this time, Highs Higher 70s, some low 80 southwest and we’re Getting fairly near that document for OKC 84°. Now tonight we’re dry. We’re delicate, breezy, partly cloudy lows, forties and fifties and we get into your thursday excessive nonetheless within the seventies, however a chilly entrance will hit northwestern Oklahoma. That chilly entrance will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Now we have a brand new danger of extreme climate now. So once you see the 5 plus 5 day, you are gonna see a crimson panel for thursday danger of extreme climate consists of wind and hail and it consists of, Okay, see, so be sure to tune in koto 5 Information. 56 o’clock this night, Chief meteorologist named Lane he is again in. He’ll break down that extreme storm menace and timeline for thursday, who might even see a bit little bit of snow thursday night time