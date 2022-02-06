FORECAST: Warming and Sunny FORECAST: Warming and Sunny Updated: 6:19 AM CST Feb 6, 2022



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

Good morning and thanks for joining me on the KO CIO mobile app as well as ko cIO dot com. I’m meteorologist taylor cox temperatures this morning are starting off on the chilly side. We feel like 15 here in Oklahoma City, but temperatures are in the twenties for most of the state. Taking a look at that feel like temperature as we head into lunchtime. We are in the mid thirties And then warming up to the upper 30s and low 40s for that feel like temperature this afternoon. Those actual temperatures will be warming up to the mid-40s here in Oklahoma City, out in Clinton and 46 and enid this is well above freezing. So we could see most of that snow melting off by this afternoon except for those places in the shaded areas as well as those really big snow drifts. But hey, we have some 60s in the forecast, both on Tuesday as well as into the weekend. We’ll have a look at that full forecast coming up from 5-7 and then again at eight mm hmm.