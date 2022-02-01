FORECAST: Winter storms starts tonight Updated: 7:47 AM CST Feb 1, 2022



good Tuesday morning. Everybody from the first alert weather center, meteorologist Jonathan Kander, It’s still going to be mild today. We’ll start off at 50 and we’ll end up with highs in the upper fifties will be mostly cloudy to overcast. And yes, there is a rain chance by the late afternoon with temperatures above freezing, it’s all gonna be liquid or ice doesn’t show up until late tonight with the front now highs today. Down south, sixties fifties, central forties up north, that’s a cold front coming in who have south winds about 50 miles an hour. That cloudy sky rain chances they’re they’re they’re low to moderate for late in the afternoon and it should be all liquid. Not looking for the ice to come in till tonight. It’ll be a mix of rain down southeastern Oklahoma snow way up north and that band in the pink, that’s a mix, that could be rain, could be sleep, could be snow or all the above. Highest chance for O. K. C. Comes after midnight. Alright, and by daybreak Wednesday morning, that’s when our roads will become a little bit icy. But this storm should come in two waves. Now we’ll have on and off light mixed precipitation most of the day on Wednesday. But another big push of accumulating ice and snow hits tomorrow night into thursday morning. So how much snow and ice is gonna add up, Make sure you tune in koto five news. We have our our long newscast at nine a.m. I’ll break it down for you. We’ll talk ice sleet snow. How high the totals are going to be across the state? Yeah.