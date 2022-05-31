Forecasters are monitoring a potential tropical depression that could approach Florida

The Nationwide Hurricane Middle is monitoring an space close to the Yucatan Peninsula that would method Florida as the primary tropical despair of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later this week.
Forecasters say the world of low stress — related to the remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha within the jap Pacific — may develop close to the Yucatan and northwestern Caribbean by midweek.
That system is anticipated to maneuver over Caribbean and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the place it has a 60 p.c probability of growth later this week.
No matter growth, forecasters say the system may produce domestically heavy rainfall over parts of Mexico and Central America earlier than approaching Cuba and the Florida Keys by the top of the week.
If it does develop right into a tropical storm, it will be referred to as Alex.
Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media – WUSF 89.7. To see extra, go to WUSF Public Media – WUSF 89.7.