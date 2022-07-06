Forensic pyschologist testifies in lead up to Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz penalty trial

FORT LAUDERDALE – The penalty part for Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz is now into its third month.

Last week, 12 jurors – seven males and 5 girls – have been sworn in together with 10 alternates.

Last October, Cruz pleaded responsible to the murders of 14 college students and three workers members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th, 2018. He additionally pleaded responsible to 17 counts of tried homicide.

The jury will determine whether or not Cruz, 23, receives a sentence of life in jail with out parole or demise by deadly injection. They should be unanimous for Cruz to get the demise penalty. If no less than one votes for all times, that can be Cruz’s sentence.

The trial is about to start on July 18th.

Leading up to the beginning of the trial are quite a lot of motions earlier than the court docket about what testimony and proof can be admissible.

On Wednesday, well-known forensic psychologist Dr. Michael Brennan was placed on the stand. The prosecution had referred to as on Brennan to analyze completely different statements which were given, information, and on-line searches performed by Cruz.

Brennan was requested by prosecutors what his analysis was regarding Cruz.

“Anti-social personality disorder is a diagnosis that fits. We’re talking about the diagnostic and statistical manual fifth edition text revised. I think also attention deficit hyperactivity disorder fits as an appropriate diagnosis. I think there is also a diagnosis of an eating disorder. I think there is also a learning disability, especially regarding receptive language. I think there are also borderline personality traits,” he stated.

Brennan additionally testified that, primarily based on his opinion, he felt that Cruz had faked psychotic episodes.