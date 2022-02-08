Trending News

Former ATL Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes CNN’s Newest Commentator

February 8, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Source: Studio One / Radio One

CNN adds a familiar face to the political coverage as Keisha Lance Bottoms will be joining them as a commentator. Former Atlanta Mayor Bottoms announced her new position via Twitter.

The irony behind the announcement is Keisha Lance Bottoms applied to be an anchor during her time as a student at Florida A&M University.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram