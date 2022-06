Former Attorney General William Barr testifies election fraud claims were “crazy stuff” – CBS Miami



The House committee investigating January 6 played more videotaped testimony from former Attorney General William Barr, who said he told then-President Donald Trump there was no evidence fraud affected the 2020 election. Watch a portion of his testimony.

