Former Basketball Wives Star Royce Reed Surrenders On Child Neglect Charges

Based on paperwork obtained by Radar, former Basketball Wives star Royce Reed has turned herself into police and has been charged with neglect of a kid on Thursday, March 10, 2022. This crime is a third-degree felony and entails her 14-year son with NBA participant Dwight Howard.
Police state that their son, Braylon, was not allowed to hang around with youngsters two years youthful than him with out an grownup which was a rule set by a judge. Braylon is accused of breaking this rule and Royce is being blamed. Braylon was interviewed by police in regards to the accusations.
In the course of the investigation, Braylon was requested the final time he noticed his father which he shared was “when he was on the town for a basketball recreation, which was some time in the past.”
