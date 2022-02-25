Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as quarterbacks coach under Andy Reid

Matt Nagy turned the Bears head coach after rising up the ranks under Andy Reid. Now, after his dismissal from Chicago this offseason, the longtime assistant is returning to the Chiefs to work under his previous boss as soon as once more. Kansas Metropolis announced Friday that it has employed the 43-year-old Nagy as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Nagy spent the final 4 seasons operating the Bears, going 34-31 earlier than his dismissal together with basic supervisor Ryan Tempo after the 2021 marketing campaign. He went 12-Four in his first 12 months on the job, guiding Chicago to an NFC North title and playoff look. However the Bears by no means topped eight wins in every of his ensuing three seasons, going 6-11 and lacking the postseason this previous 12 months.

Prior to becoming a member of the Bears, Nagy spent 5 seasons with the Chiefs, first as QBs coach (2013-15) after which as offensive coordinator (2016-17), changing future Eagles and present Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson as Reid’s prime offensive assistant. He additionally labored under Reid for every of his earlier 5 seasons as an NFL coach with the Eagles, rising to offensive high quality management coach (2011-12) earlier than Reid’s departure from Philadelphia.

Nagy replaces Mike Kafka as the Chiefs’ QBs coach coming into 2022, after the latter joined new Giants coach Brian Daboll as New York’s offensive coordinator. Eric Bieniemy will stay Reid’s offensive coordinator after reportedly agreeing to a brand new one-year contract.