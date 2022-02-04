Former Bengals star Chad Johnson dines at IHOP alone after failed breakfast invitation to Pro Bowlers

It seems today’s NFL stars don’t prioritize breakfast as much as their predecessors. Six-time Pro Bowl receiver Chad Johnson invited all current Pro Bowlers – and specifically 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs – to an IHOP breakfast in Las Vegas, where the game is set to take place Sunday.

None of the Pro Bowlers accepted Johnson’s social-media invitations, however, forcing the former Cincinnati Bengals star to eat alone. Johnson described the situation as “funny but also sad.”

In a follow-up tweet, Johnson claimed the Pro Bowlers didn’t join him at IHOP because they said it was “too early.” Johnson disputed their explanation, saying “they woke up early for team meetings for 6 months during the season but won’t wake up for me & free pancakes.”

The Pro Bowlers’ absence may have left Johnson to his own booth at IHOP, but that doesn’t necessarily mean his server lost out on tip money. In May 2020, just after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened the state’s dine-in capacity to 25%, Johnson tipped $1,000 on a $37.40 bill at a local restaurant.

Johnson, 44, last played for the New England Patriots in 2011. The two-time All-Pro made his mark in the NFL with the Bengals, though, clearing 1,100 receiving yards in six-straight seasons from 2002-2007.

One would think a resume like that would draw at least a handful of Pro Bowlers to Johnson’s IHOP breakfast, but that clearly wasn’t the case Thursday.