Former Bengals, Titans pass rusher Amani Bledsoe suspended six games for violating PED policy

Amani Bledsoe played just five games for the Titans in 2021. The veteran pass rusher will miss at least six games in 2022, no matter where he plays, after the NFL announced Monday a suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. The 24-year-old defensive end finished last season on Tennessee’s practice squad and is currently a free agent.

Originally undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2019, Bledsoe previously lost a year of NCAA eligibility after testing positive for a banned substance during a random drug test. Then a sophomore for the Sooners, Bledsoe sued the NCAA and unsuccessfully requested restoration of eligibility, later declaring for the NFL draft after his junior season.

Bledsoe spent his rookie season on the Titans’ practice squad, signing with the team as a rookie free agent. Released the following summer, he found a new home in the Bengals, playing 14 games and logging four starts as a defensive end during Cincinnati’s 4-11-1 season — one year before the club’s Super Bowl bid. A final cut victim prior to 2021, he returned to the Titans’ practice squad in September and appeared in five games, making two starts, for Tennessee this past season.