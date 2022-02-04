Former Browns executive Sashi Brown resigns from NBA’s Wizards to become Ravens’ new team president

Just over four years after he was fired as the Browns’ unofficial general manager, Sashi Brown has returned to the AFC North. The Ravens announced Friday that longtime team president Dick Cass, who turned 76 in January, is retiring from the position after 18 years. Brown, meanwhile, will officially take over the role this offseason, resigning from his executive role with the NBA’s Washington Wizards to relaunch his career in an NFL front office.

Brown, 45, is expected to join the Ravens in March, the team said, and his transition officially becomes effective April 1. After three years as the president and special advisor to the CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which oversees operations for the Wizards, the WNBA’s Mystics and the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go, Brown will oversee every area of the Ravens’ organization, including player and staff personnel, coaching, corporate sales, communications and business ventures.

Prior to working for Monumental Sports, Brown spent five seasons with the Browns, most notably as the executive vice president of football operations from 2016-17. He oversaw Cleveland’s salary cap and roster management in collaboration with team ownership during that time, overseeing an infamous 1-27 run alongside coach Hue Jackson. Former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey replaced him as the club’s chief decision-maker in 2019, but Brown’s stockpiling of cap space and draft picks helped Dorsey rebuild the team in the years afterward.

Before his time with the Browns, Brown spent eight years with the Jaguars, serving as senior vice president and general counsel. In taking over as Ravens president, he becomes just the third person in franchise history to assume the title. Cass, his predecessor, was Steve Bisciotti’s first hire as the team owner in 2004, helping oversee the entire franchise, including improvements to M&T Bank Stadium and the hiring of longtime coach John Harbaugh.