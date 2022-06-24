Former Buc and Superbowl Champ, Derrick Brooks now working with the Bolts

TAMPA, Fla — Derrick Brooks and soccer appear to go hand in hand. But would you imagine that this adorned Superbowl champ had a special imaginative and prescient for his life as a child?

“I did not grow up wanting to be a professional football player. For me, football was a means to an end. I wanted to be an insurance man because that’s who, in my neighborhood, I saw that he dressed nice with a suit, he drove a BMW and he collected money,” he mentioned.

But soccer and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got here calling and Brooks answered.

After a 14-year NFL profession, Brooks transitioned to working in the hockey world on the enterprise aspect of Vinik Sports Group—which owns the lightning.

He now leads the group’s Corporate and Community Business Affairs Division.

“A lot of behind the scenes with our strategic planning and execution of growing our asset portfolio for Vinik Sports Group and at the end of the day just trying to keep people excited about investing in ice in Florida!” he laughed.

And as the staff he now works for fights for an additional Stanley Cup in recreation 5 Brooks shared this recommendation from his time as a pro-athlete.

“Take every minute by minute, second by second, period by period, and just concentrate on that. Just zero in on this game,” he mentioned.

It’s recommendation that he mentioned might deliver the bolts and himself some distinctive bragging rights.

“Obviously having two Stanley cup rings as an executive and one super bowl ring and one hall of fame ring, it’s like ‘man, if you are fortunate enough to have a third one, you’ll have more hockey rings than then you do football rings!’ And you know what? I want to have that problem, believe me!” he laughed.