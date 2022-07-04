Former Cashion star killed in cliff diving accident

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A neighborhood is mourning after an Oklahoma man died whereas cliff leaping at Grand Lake.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Grand River Dam Authority obtained an emergency name a couple of man who jumped from the cliffs in the Dripping Springs space of Grand Lake.

Witnesses say the younger man didn’t resurface.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene and located the person’s physique in about 31 ft of water.

Although his identification has not been confirmed by authorities, family and friends recognized him as 20-year-old Brexten Green.

Green, who attended Cashion High School, was set to start his second 12 months at Emporia State University in Kansas.

“It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family,” stated Emporia State soccer coach Garin Higgins. “Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family.”

Green was an All-State choice by the Oklahoma Coaches Association, and led Cashion High School to a state championship.

He was a District A-3 Player of the Year as a senior.

“He was committed to being the best player he could be and would have developed into a great player for us because of those characteristics. He was a typical ESU player that lived the core bricks of our program and we will miss him dearly,” stated Higgins. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family.”

Funeral preparations can be introduced at a later date.