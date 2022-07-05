HARRISBURG, Pa. – Former CBS4 News Anchor Robb Hanrahan has passed away. He was 60 years outdated.

Hanrahan anchored CBS4 News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. with Maggie Rodriguez beginning in 2003.

Hanrahan and the CBS4 News crew gained a National Edward R. Murrow Award for protection of a capturing at Miami International Airport in 2006.

After leaving WFOR, Hanrahan spent greater than 10 years anchoring the night newscasts on the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, CBS 21. He retired final 12 months to deal with his well being after surviving cardiac arrest in the summertime of 2020.

His former station introduced his loss of life on Monday night time, saying he passed away over the weekend. A explanation for loss of life was not introduced.

He is survived by his spouse, Stacey, who he met at WFOR, their son and his daughter.