Former Cedar Park officer found dead in Killeen | Local News





The Killeen police division is recently investigating the loss of life of Keco Motton, a 46-year-old resident of Killeen. However, the dept refused to free up any longer main points in regards to the case, as reported via the Austin American-Statesman on Sunday. The Herald tried to touch the Killeen Police Department by means of textual content, electronic mail, and phone, however gained no reaction via closing date.

Motton, a former Cedar Park police officer, was once below investigation for imaginable sexual abuse previous this month. On May 5, the Texas Rangers arrested Motton for sexual attack, a second-degree legal, and took him to Williamson County Jail. He was once launched on May 7 after posting bail. Motton have been serving the dept for 11 years.

According to the Statesman, Motton was once arrested in response to allegations from a lady who got here ahead announcing he had sexually assaulted her. She claimed that Motton organized to fulfill her at a neighborhood park to supply her asked pieces after responding to a home disturbance name on May 4, the place he allegedly assaulted her. Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon stated, “We take allegations of sexual assault seriously and support all victims of crime,” following the arrest.

The investigation into the sexual attack case was once nonetheless open as of Friday, in step with Bryan Washko with the Department of Public Safety. In a Facebook post via Motton’s circle of relatives, they introduced a “Walk of Honor” on Sunday afternoon at Baylor, Scott and White Hospital in Temple for the donation of his organs.