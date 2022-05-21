Former Cowboys scouting director Larry Lacewell left a legacy as large as his personality

Watching film, talking football and trading stories with Larry Lacewell…

Well, it didn’t get much better.

Stephen Jones loved those Monday afternoons early in his career when he would hunker down in Lacewell’s office after a Cowboys game. He learned so much about the sport. The director of college and pro scouting would make one point after another after another.

Then throw in a few more.

As appreciative as Jones was, there was only so much information he could absorb in a single sitting. One day, after a particularly long filibuster, Jones had enough.

“Do you ever quit talking?’’ Jones asked, shaking his head.

“I will,’’ Lacewell responded. “I will listen on occasion, when someone has something to tell me that I don’t already know.’’

He paused for a split-second and stared straight at Jones.

“That’s rare.’’

Lacewell passed away at his home in Jonesboro, Ark. on Tuesday evening. He was 85.

It’s been more than 18 years since Lacewell drove “Old Stinky’’ — a broken down Ford Taurus station wagon he took over from Walt Yowarsky after the long-time scout retired — to work every day with the Cowboys. He was rendered silent by a stroke five-and-a-half years ago, a particularly cruel twist for someone with Lacewell’s gift of gab.

Others have been happy to lift their voice for Lacewell in the days since his death, extolling his expertise and rehashing the memories and stories that made him such a beloved figure. He worked in the shadow of Jerry Jones, Jimmy Johnson and later Barry Switzer, but his personality was big and his impact on the franchise significant.

“Hey, you don’t share the stage with Jerry and Jimmy,’’ Stephen Jones said. “There wasn’t a lot of room left on it. That position stays in the background.

“All he did was go about his business and do a great job.’’

A good teacher

President Bill Clinton puts his arm around Larry Lacewell, Dallas Cowboys director of college scouting, during a ceremony, in the East Room of the White House in Washington on March 5, 1993 where the president honored the Super Bowl champs. Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, left, and owner Jerry Jones, center, take part in the ceremony. Lacewell is an old friend of the president’s from Arkansas. (Wilfredo Lee)

Jones considers Lacewell a mentor.

Chris Hall calls him a second dad.

“He was so good to me, taught me so much about the game of football,’’ said Hall, the Cowboys college scouting coordinator. “Not just me, but everybody.

“If you wanted to talk football, Larry would talk about it. He was always happy to espouse his vast knowledge, but it was always in a self-deprecating manner. He didn’t come across like an arrogant, pompous ass. And he was such a good teacher. He was patient and would explain things.

“I can’t remember anybody ever having a bad word about him.’’

Well, there may have been one person.

But more on that later. Lacewell was widely respected for his success as a college coach and his role as director of college and pro scouting in an organization that won three Super Bowl titles in a span of four years in the 1990s. When the Cowboys visited the White House, the first person president Bill Clinton shook hands with was Lacewell.

“Larry had an excellent football acumen and a good eye for talent,’’ said Walter Juliff, a long-time scout with the Cowboys who left to work for the Las Vegas Raiders. “He had people skills.

“He could fit into any crowd. He could rule the cocktail hour or put on a coaching clinic.’’

Lacewell would mesmerize audiences with his stories about Paul “Bear’’ Bryant, Johnny Majors and other college coaching legends. He earned the nickname “Topper’’ during his days at the University of Tennessee because whatever story someone told, he had one to top it.

Tales about Johnson and Switzer flowed frequently. Lacewell would keep people in stitches with his jokes. The punch line to the one about the mountain man still resonates at The Star to this day.

There were times Lacewell didn’t know when to quit. After the annual team dinner at St. Elmo during the NFL scouting combine one year, Lacewell bumped into Washington owner Dan Snyder on his way out of the steak house. Since he always referred to Snyder as “Little Danny’’ in conversations with friends, he figured it was fine to do to his face.

After the third time of calling him “Little Danny,’’ members of the Cowboys party hustled Lacewell out the door.

Even Jerry Jones wasn’t spared. Stephen Jones remembers thinking on several occasions that his dad was ready to kill the man everyone in the organization affectionately referred to as “Lace.’’ One came during a pre-season game against Houston in Mexico City.

The players near the bottom of the Oilers depth chart were throwing around the Cowboys second and third teamers pretty good. Jerry Jones told Lacewell it was embarrassing. Lacewell countered that the Oilers had veterans at the end of their roster and the Cowboys were going with rookies and young players the coaches wanted to develop.

“That’s not right,’’ Jones said.

Lacewell picked up a roster and read the years of experience for every player on the field for Houston. Fourth year. Seventh year. Fifth year.

When he finished, he tossed the roster down for emphasis.

“Need I say more?’’ Lacewell asked.

Jerry Jones shouted about how he didn’t need people working for him to make excuses and a few other choice words before everyone calmed down. A few seconds later, in the awkward silence, Stephen Jones leaned over and whispered to Lacewell.

“You had to do it, didn’t you,’’ Stephen Jones said. “You had to do it.’’

A valuable legacy

Bill Parcells was hired by the Cowboys in January of ‘03. While there was a mutual respect between him and Lacewell, it was a case of oil and water.

Parcells reorganized the scouting department and Lacewell retired before the ‘05 draft.

“I left the Cowboys due to illness and fatigue,’’ Lacewell would later declare during a function with the Little Rock Touchdown Club. “Bill Parcells was sick and tired of me.’’

Lacewell remained a confidant of the Jones family and would often spend time around the team in training camp. He suffered a stroke in September of ‘16. Nine months later, the Jones family flew him to town to visit The Star.

One person after another that day walked up to Lacewell and embraced him. He later watched film with the scouting department before tapping Hall on the arm to let him know it was time to go.

“He couldn’t sit there and BS with us about what he saw on the tape,’’ Hall said. “It had to be the worst feeling in the world.’’

Lacewell lost his voice late in life. But he kept something much more valuable.

His legacy.

“He was so comfortable in skin,’’ Stephen Jones said. “Such a confident, special man.

“We lost a good one.’’

