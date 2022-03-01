Former Dallas hair stylist finding new success with sweets business

When former hair stylist Ginger Taylor was having her taxes figured about this time last year, her accountant called to verify her new business. “So you’re making… cupcakes?” he asked.
Taylor’s small business called The Cupcake Experience thrived during the pandemic. She says her income tripled in 2020 due to her prayers and creativity, along with a couple of auspicious customers and plenty of hard work.
Originally inspired by a vendor who sold pralines to her salon customers, Taylor started teaching herself to bake cakes and then cupcakes from Pinterest and YouTube in an effort that started as a side hustle. Shortly after moving to Dallas from California in 2017, “the cupcakes took over,” she says, as she began posting pictures of her creations on Instagram, giving out free cupcakes at conferences, and offering decorating classes to help a local charity.
When coronavirus restrictions canceled birthday parties and regular trips to California to continue doing her clients’ hair, Taylor says she prayed, “Lord, please don’t let me have to live paycheck to paycheck.”
Shortly after, she was hired to bake 600 cupcakes a week for XOXO Dining Room’s camera-friendly cupcake wheels. Although Taylor no longer supplies the restaurant’s cupcakes, she says she appreciates the opportunity because it was how she learned to fulfill large orders, a skill she would need after scoring her second big break — an order from Ree Drummond, host of the Food Network’s hit show, The Pioneer Woman.
Taylor recounts receiving a phone call from a woman asking if she could deliver one of her monogram cupcake letters to her daughter in Highland Park. Taylor’s own daughter had broken her leg that same day, but since the woman was persistent and not picky about flavors and designs, she delivered the cupcakes that night. By the time she got home, she had acquired oodles of new followers asking how they could get her cupcakes — no matter how much the cost.
Taylor was already at the point of needing to raise her prices. “I thought by raising my prices I would get less business,” she says, “but now I have $800 to $1,000 orders since people are ordering their whole name in monogram letters.”
Monograms cost $90. Sometimes people ask what they are paying for, and Taylor’s answer is: “My creativity.”
A woman of style, Taylor used to wear a pair of knock-off Gucci slides while baking when she started. Now, she wears a $120 pair of Birdies, and her goal is to one day bake while wearing a real pair of Guccis.
In addition to custom orders, Taylor offers about ten decorating classes a month from a dedicated loft she rents in Deep Ellum. With a kitchen, ample storage space, and an impressive downtown view, renting the loft is less expensive than a retail space, and far more comfortable.
Her most popular classes include the succulent decorating class and “anything with alcohol,” she says. Many classes are filled by friend groups who enjoy spending time in the loft and bringing their own alcohol.
Always in need of a project, Taylor’s next business move is a cookbook or an app that would teach other bakers her decorating style.
“I am the Gucci of cupcakes,” she says.
Upcoming classes at The Cupcake Experience include:
Unicorn Cupcakes on March 5
Galaxy Cupcakes on March 9
I Like Pink on March 12
The Cupcake Experience’s bio link on Instagram has more information on class opportunities, and custom orders can be submitted via direct message.