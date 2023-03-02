Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown retires from Chicago PD

Brown used to be Chief of the Dallas Police Department throughout the July 2016 taking pictures of Dallas law enforcement officials, for which he gained nationwide consideration

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is resigning from his present place on March 16, which he has held since 2020 after retiring in 2016 because the police leader of the Dallas Police Department.

“I accepted his resignation and want to commend him for his accomplishments not just for the department but the entire city, including setting a record number of illegal gun recoveries for two consecutive years; leading a double-digit reduction in violent crime in 2022; significant, consistent progress on the consent decree; standing up a full-time recruitment team that yielded over 950 new hires last year; significantly expanding the resources for officer wellness; and promoting more women to the senior exempt ranks than ever before in the history of the department,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot mentioned in a remark. “I personally want to thank him for his service to our city.”

Brown will likely be taking a role as COO of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ private damage legislation company, Loncar Lyon Jenkins, he mentioned in a remark.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to paintings along the courageous women and men of the Chicago Police Department,” Brown added. “I will continue to pray that all officers return home to their families safe at the end of their shift. May the Good Lord bless the city of Chicago and the men and women who serve and protect this great city.”

ABC7 reported that rumors of Brown’s departure started early remaining month after the dept’s Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan mentioned he could be retiring from CPD to transport to the non-public sector. He reportedly accredited a role with Google.

ABC7 mentioned Brown had sought after to go away in January however agreed to stick till after the mayoral election. Brown got here underneath fireplace continuously, they reported, from the entire mayoral applicants throughout the marketing campaign, apart from Lightfoot, who employed him.

Brown retired from DPD in October 2016, 3 months after the July 7 mass taking pictures which noticed 5 law enforcement officials killed and 11 others injured.

WFAA reported on the time of Brown’s retirement that police unions had known as for his resignation previous that yr after he offered an unparalleled shift in division scheduling to deal with a emerging homicide charge.

But as the dept’s spokesperson within the wake of the downtown Dallas taking pictures, Brown received reputation and nationwide media consideration. He made the verdict to make use of the bomb robotic which killed the suspect within the taking pictures and used to be applauded for giving tough eulogies and comforting the households of the 5 officials killed.