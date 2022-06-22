Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted

MIAMI – Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been indicted on a number of fees related to marketing campaign contribution fraud throughout his 2018 run for governor of Florida.
A federal grand jury has returned a twenty-one rely indictment towards Gillum, 42.
The indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2019, Gillum and co-defendant Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, conspired to commit wire fraud, by unlawfully soliciting and acquiring funds from numerous entities and people by way of false and fraudulent guarantees and representations that the funds could be used for a authentic objective.
The indictment additionally alleges Gillum and Lettman-Hicks used third events to divert a portion of these funds to an organization owned by Lettman-Hicks, who then fraudulently offered the funds, disguised as payroll funds, to Gillum for his private use.
Both defendants are charged with 19 counts of wire fraud.
The former Tallahassee mayor can also be charged with making false statements to brokers of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Gillum’s attorneys, Marc Elias and David Oscar Markus, issued the next assertion: “The government got it wrong today. The evidence in this case is clear and will show that Mr. Gillum is innocent of all charges. We look forward to putting this case to rest and giving Andrew and his family peace of mind once and for all.”
Gillum issued a press release disputing the allegations. “I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people,” Gillum stated.
“Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political.”
In March 2020, Gillum was discovered intoxicated and unconscious in a lodge room with two males, together with one who works as a male escort. Later, he would disclose that he was bisexual.
Authorities say Gillum and his co-defendant face the next jail phrases, if discovered responsible:
- 5 years: Making False Statements
- 20 years: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud
- 20 years: Wire Fraud
Gillum was scheduled Wednesday afternoon to make an preliminary look on the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.
— The News Service Of Florida contributed to this report.