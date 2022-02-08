Trending News

Former Enid police sergeant charged with sexual battery

February 8, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments



A former Enid police sergeant has been charged with sexual battery.The department said that Ancil “Andy” Morris was placed on administrative leave in October 2021 after statements of sexual harassment toward other employees.During a criminal investigation, officials determined there was probable cause and submitted this information to the district attorney’s office.Morris resigned from the department on Feb. 2, 2022. He has been charged with one felony count of sexual battery.

ENID, Okla. —

A former Enid police sergeant has been charged with sexual battery.

The department said that Ancil “Andy” Morris was placed on administrative leave in October 2021 after statements of sexual harassment toward other employees.

During a criminal investigation, officials determined there was probable cause and submitted this information to the district attorney’s office.

Morris resigned from the department on Feb. 2, 2022.

He has been charged with one felony count of sexual battery.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram