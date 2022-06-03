Former ESPN Co-Host Jemele Hill Explains Why She Was Paid $200k Less Than Co-Host Michael Smith

Former ESPN journalist Jemele Hill and His and Hers co-host appeared on Revolt TV’s Property Over Liabilities with hosts Rashard Bilal and Troy Millings to debate her time on the community.
Throughout her time on the community, Hill was not quiet about her points with the sports activities world and politics, her eloquent tweets offering a stark distinction to ESPN’s “stick with sports activities” philosophy. She famously tweeted that former President Donald Trump was a White supremacist which prompted Trump demanding ESPN to “apologize for untruth.”
Weeks later, she went after Dallas Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones for his anti-kneeling stance on former quarterback Colin Kaepernick‘s anthem protest. “Change occurs when advertisers are impacted.” Hill tweeted. “Should you really feel strongly about JJ’s assertion, boycott his advertisers.”
Hill informed Bilal and Millings that these tweets and others that made headlines shouldn’t have been considered as controversial.
“I didn’t think about it talking out,” Hill stated. “I thought of it ‘telling the reality,’ which is a core precept in journalism. We’re alleged to be truth-tellers on prime of being storytellers, and we’re additionally supposed to carry these in energy accountable.”
Hill added that her time on the community actually taught her concerning the enterprise of sports activities journalism and the way a lot cash was concerned.
“It wasn’t till I acquired to ESPN that I actually acquired severe concerning the enterprise facet of journalism as a result of I acquired to see what individuals made. I used to be like, ‘Oh, that’s doable?!’ ESPN pressured me to actually develop up as a result of it’s a special sport being performed at that degree than it’s on the earlier locations I had been,” Hill informed the Revolt hosts. “That is the primary time I had an agent and the primary time I actually needed to discover ways to handle my cash.”
One of many issues she came upon on the enterprise facet was that fellow journalist and co-host Michael Smith made considerably greater than she did regardless of doing the identical quantity of labor.
“I used to be making $200,000 lower than him despite the fact that we have been doing the identical job,” she informed Property Over Liabilities. “It’s not a lot about what you’re value, it’s about what you’ll negotiate. I began at ESPN at such a low wage to start with.”
Hill added that her contract at ESPN was one of many worst she ever signed. She earned $125,000 her first 12 months as an unbiased contractor, so she needed to pay her personal medical insurance coverage and taxes.
The Michigan State alumnus left SportsCenter and ultimately ESPN in 2018, saying she was now not comfortable. Engaged on SportsCenter wasn’t her dream job prefer it was for others on the community.
Hill was slated to host a present on CNN Plus with one other former ESPN host, Cari Champion. Nevertheless, CNN discontinued the streaming information community. Hill remains to be internet hosting her Unbothered podcast.