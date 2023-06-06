Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who was convicted of spying for Russia, dies in prison – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The former FBI agent, Robert Hanssen, who was accountable for one of essentially the most infamous spying instances in American historical past, has died in prison on the age of 79. He was serving a existence sentence with out risk of parole since 2002, after pleading in charge to fifteen counts of espionage and different fees. Hanssen was discovered unresponsive in his mobile at a federal prison in Florence, Colorado, and is thought to have died of herbal reasons.

Hanssen had divulged labeled nationwide safety information to the Soviet Union since a minimum of 1985 in change for greater than $1.4 million in money, financial institution budget, diamonds, and Rolex watches. He didn’t have an clearly lavish way of life and lived in a modest suburban house in Virginia together with his circle of relatives of six kids. He was motivated by way of cash quite than ideology, as he defined in a letter written to his Soviet handlers in 1985, the place he discussed that an enormous payoff will have brought about headaches as a result of he may just no longer spend it with out environment off caution bells.

Using the alias “Ramon Garcia,” Hanssen handed some 6,000 paperwork and 26 laptop disks to his handlers, detailing eavesdropping ways, helped to substantiate the id of Russian double brokers, and spilled different secrets and techniques. The FBI believed he was in part accountable for the deaths of a minimum of 3 Soviet officials who have been operating for U.S. intelligence and carried out after being uncovered. Officials additionally believed he tipped off Moscow to a secret tunnel the Americans constructed underneath the Soviet Embassy in Washington for eavesdropping.

Hanssen remained undetected for years, however later investigations discovered ignored purple flags. After he changed into the focal point of a hunt for a Russian mole, Hanssen was stuck taping a rubbish bag complete of secrets and techniques to the bottom of a footbridge in a park in a “dead drop” for Russian handlers. The tale was made into a film titled “Breach” in 2007, starring Chris Cooper as Hanssen and Ryan Phillippe as a tender bureau operative who is helping deliver him down.

The FBI has been notified of Hanssen’s demise, in keeping with the Bureau of Prisons.

