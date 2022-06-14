Home » Former Florida Gov. Sen. Rick Scott Calls on President Joe Biden to Resign in New Ad Campaign

advert marketing campaign promotes Scott’s “Rescue America” plan

(FOX NEWS) – Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott on Monday launched the newest installment in a collection of tv adverts focusing on President Joe Biden and selling Scott’s “Rescue America” plan.

“Joe Biden has destroyed America’s economy,” Scott says in the advert. “It’s time to be honest with the American people. Joe Biden is unfit for office and should resign.”

The advert includes a video of the president referring to Sen. Scott as being from Wisconsin, and warns that Biden is forcing America right into a recession. In a earlier advert, Scott referred to as Biden “incompetent and confused.”

The adverts are a part of a seven-figure tv purchase to promote Scott’s “Rescue America” plan: an 12-point information for a way Republicans can “save this country” ought to they reclaim energy after the midterms. It covers areas from schooling, to immigration, to the economic system.

Since its launch in the spring, “Rescue America” has obtained fierce criticism from Democrats and pushback from some Republicans.

