Former Florida gubernatorial candidate found not guilty of lying to FBI – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A federal jury has found former Florida gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum not guilty of lying to the FBI on Thursday. However, the courtroom declared a mistrial for the opposite 18 counts, together with fees of cord fraud and conspiracy in opposition to him and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks, because the jurors have been deadlocked.

Gillum, a former emerging megastar of the Democratic Party who nearly received a race for Florida Governor in 2018, used to be indicted remaining 12 months on fees of conspiracy, cord fraud, and making false statements.

Gillum expressed his aid upon listening to the verdict: “They’ve quite literally tried to take everything from us. And the beauty is that, in our system, the powers that be don’t always get to decide. Everyday people like you and me sometimes get our swing at the ball.” Lettman-Hicks additionally criticised the federal government for losing taxpayer cash.

The jury deliberated at the fee of lying to the FBI for 5 days and greater than 30 hours ahead of attaining a verdict, in accordance to CNN associate WCTV.

Last 12 months, an unsealed 26-page grand jury indictment accused Gillum and his longtime affiliate Lettman-Hicks of attractive in a years-long scheme to flip political donations and grant price range into non-public source of revenue. A Department of Justice news free up said that the 2 got price range thru “false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.” Gillum used to be additionally accused of promising political favors to those that financially supported him and lying to the FBI all the way through a corruption investigation within Tallahassee City Hall when he served as mayor.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Join our Newsletter for the newest news proper to your inbox