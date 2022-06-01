Former Foster Care Twins Walk 176 Miles to Fight for Kids Like Them

Davon and Tavon Woods, 26, have been born into the foster care system. Now as adults, the dual brothers took half in Nationwide Foster Care Month by tackling a grueling 176-mile stroll to point out present foster youngsters that somebody is keen to go the additional mile for them.
The Woods twins trekked from Statesboro, Georgia, to Jacksonville, Florida, with police following behind them in assist of their journey, First Coast Information reported.
“We actually need the youngsters to have the ability to see that somebody is keen to stroll that further mile as a result of being born within the system, you are feeling like no person is combating for you,” Davon mentioned.
“Additionally exhibiting endurance,” mentioned Tavon. “How we endure life and being adopted and foster care. This stroll relies off endurance. Irrespective of how robust the journey will get, we’re going to make it to our vacation spot.”
The twins ended up getting adopted by the point they have been 2. Now as adults, the Davon and Tavon goal to boost consciousness of the scarring foster care system.
“Lots of people assume that when you get adopted they assume that every little thing is all good,” Davon mentioned.
“9 instances out of 10 its form of worse as a result of there aren’t any case staff concerned anymore. Rising up we didn’t know what love was.”
With 407,000 youngsters within the American foster care system, as noted by Childcare Welfare, the Woods twins are stressing the significance of pouring into the kids and exhibiting them that they’re liked and never forgotten.
“A toddler within the system, all they need to do is be liked,” Davon mentioned. “They need somebody to point out that affection, that assist. We was lacking out on that.”
The twins selected Jacksonville in reminiscence of James Reese, the 4-year-old boy who died whereas underneath the care of his foster household. The Woods brothers say they’re in touch with the boy’s organic mom and have been providing their assist.