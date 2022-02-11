Former Hedwig Village police officer accused of asking woman for sexual exchange to avoid arrest

HOUSTON – The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is asking possible additional victims of a former Hedwig Village police officer to come forward.

The former officer, Richard Hernandez, 37, is accused of offering special treatment to a woman in exchange for sexual favors while he was still employed with the police agency, according to a release.

Hernandez was recently indicted for official oppression.

What happened?

In July 2020, Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Smith of the Public Corruption Division said Hernandez pulled over a woman who was driving alone for a traffic stop. When he saw the woman had open warrants, he said he wouldn’t arrest her in exchange for sexual favors. The woman acted like a willing participant and then once Hernandez stepped far enough from her vehicle, she fled the scene.

Smith said the woman later reported the incident to police.

“We know that sexual predators who use a badge to coerce vulnerable people generally do it over and over again,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We have to get the word out to possible victims to come forward and speak up. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary and important.”

Ogg said no one should have fear reporting a crime, regardless of a person’s immigration status or criminal history.

“We do not ask victims how they came to the United States,” she said. “We treat everyone equally when it comes to seeking justice.”

Hernandez has since been fired. If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

“When you look at the confidence he had in approaching the victim and the way he tried to strike a deal, there may be a pattern,” Smith said.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Hernandez is asked to call the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Public Corruption Division at 713-274-5911.