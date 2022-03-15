Former Judson ISD police officer convicted over threat during Biden campaign

On Monday, March 14, a New Braunfels man was convicted of creating threats in opposition to then presidential candidate Joe Biden. On December 11, 2019, William Oliver Towery, 55, a former Judson ISD police officer, responded to a textual content message relating to a Biden marketing campaign rally the place the presidential candidate was to make an look, in accordance with a information launch from america Lawyer’s Workplace Western District of Texas.
“I’ll be there and have been training my sniping abilities all month only for this event. If you may be nell [sic] close to him you might wish to put on one thing darkish to cover the blood splatter,” Towery mentioned within the textual content message.