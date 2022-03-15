Front Page

Former Judson ISD police officer convicted over threat during Biden campaign

March 15, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


It’s as much as President Joe Biden to play Franklin to Zelenskyy’s Winston. That begins by explaining to the American public that dropping Ukraine could be a world, not native, calamity.

Kevin Dietsch /Getty Pictures

On Monday, March 14, a New Braunfels man was convicted of creating threats in opposition to then presidential candidate Joe Biden. On December 11, 2019, William Oliver Towery, 55, a former Judson ISD police officer, responded to a textual content message relating to a Biden marketing campaign rally the place the presidential candidate was to make an look, in accordance with a information launch from america Lawyer’s Workplace Western District of Texas.

“I’ll be there and have been training my sniping abilities all month only for this event. If you may be nell [sic] close to him you might wish to put on one thing darkish to cover the blood splatter,” Towery mentioned within the textual content message.

Towery was remanded into custody after the decision. He faces as much as 5 years in jail, as much as three years supervised launch, a positive of as much as $250,000, and a $100 necessary particular evaluation. Sentencing for Towery set for July 13, 2022, in accordance with the discharge.




U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on November 03, 2021 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks concerning the authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, within the South Courtroom Auditorium on the White Home campus on November 03, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer/Getty Pictures



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram