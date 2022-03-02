Former lottery pick Nik Stauskas goes nuclear with 57 points, the sixth-highest total in G League history

Drafted No. 8 overall in 2014 by the Sacramento Kings, Nik Stauskas never found solid footing in the NBA, bouncing around with six different teams including a two-game hardship stint with the Miami Heat this season. But he could always shoot, and he’s still trying to make a go of it in the G League.

Stauskas had himself a night on Tuesday.

Playing for the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, Stauskas poured in 57 points in a victory over the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate). Stauskas scored a G League record 38 first-half points and finished 11-for-15 from beyond the arc.

The 57 points mark the sixth-highest single-game output in G League history, and Stauskas also became just the second player in G League history to score at least 24 points on 100-percent shooting in a single quarter, which he did in the first, knocking down his first 12 shots, including seven 3-pointers, before his first miss.