Former Louisville PG Hailey Van Lith transferring to LSU





Hailey Van Lith, a two-time All-ACC guard at Louisville and the top-ranked participant within the girls’s basketball switch portal, has introduced her dedication to LSU. Van Lith entered the switch portal in early April and made the announcement by way of social media on Thursday. During her time at Louisville, she began in 101 video games, averaging 19.7 issues, 4.5 rebounds, and three.2 assists in keeping with recreation, and led the Cardinals to the Elite Eight for the 3rd time in a row. The megastar guard completed twelfth all-time in scoring at Louisville and can graduate this May together with her level in finance after best 3 years. ESPN has ranked her the tip participant within the NCAA girls’s basketball switch portal. Van Lith joins Aneesah Morrow of DePaul and Jayda Curry from Cal as giant names who’ve entered the switch portal this yr. Watch the embedded video for extra main points.