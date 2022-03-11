Former major league pitcher Odalis Perez dies after accident at his Dominican Republic home

Former main league pitcher Odalis Perez died after an accident at his dwelling within the Dominican Republic on Thursday night time, his lawyer informed ESPN’s Enrique Rojas.
In keeping with Walin Batista, Perez, a left-hander who spent 10 seasons within the majors, appeared to fall from a ladder whereas he was alone at his home.
“Round 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived on the home and located Odalis mendacity within the patio,” Batista stated. “We do not know but the reason for his dying, however every thing appears to point Odalis slipped down a ladder. This can be a tragedy.”
Perez, 44, made his main league debut in 1998 with the Atlanta Braves. He was traded three years later to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he spent 5 seasons and earned his solely choice to the All-Star Recreation.
The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Pérez. Our ideas are along with his household and mates. pic.twitter.com/abX1cgUNNP
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 11, 2022
Perez, who additionally performed for the Kansas Metropolis Royals and the Washington Nationals, had a 73-82 profession document with a 4.46 ERA in 1,335 innings.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL