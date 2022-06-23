Former MDPD officer sentenced to 364 days behind bars following rough arrest

MIAMI – A decide sentenced a former Miami-Dade police officer to 364 days in jail for tackling a girl to the bottom.

Alejandro Giraldo, a veteran officer, was discovered responsible of battery and official misconduct for mendacity in a police report. Now he’ll spend virtually a yr behind bars.

It’s a sentencing that introduced Dyma Loving, the sufferer on this case, to tears. She says the ruling restores her religion within the justice system.

“I had no idea that she was going to give this man jail time for me. I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” says Dyma Loving.

The arrest, caught on digital camera, leaving her traumatized. On March fifth, 2019, Dyma says her and her pal have been threatened by a person wtih a gun. They known as 911 for assist however when officers arrived, Loving says she was assaulted.

“Bad days happen to everyone and in retrospect on March 5th 2019 I too had a bad day. What I viewed at the time as honest police work, turned in to something else,” says Alejandro Giraldo, who was sentenced to jail right now.

Just earlier than he was sentenced to jail Giraldo learn an apology to Loving.

“I always tried to be the best police officer I colud and fair to the people I dealt with. This morning I want to apologize to Dyma Loving for any trauma I may have caused her or her family,” says Giraldo.

Loving says that was a second she’s been ready for, for 3 years.

“That apology, it meant everything to me,” she explains.

It’s not the result Giraldo prayed for simply earlier than showing in entrance of a decide, however his protection lawyer says it is a choice they’ve to settle for.

“As a man of faith he handled it very well and he believes whatever happened is God’s will,” says Andre Rouviere, who represented Giraldo on this case.

“I got a cop to be prosecuted for doing wrong and it’s hard to even get cops arrested when they kill and murder someone so.. and I get to go home to my children while he’s doing jail time. This is remarkable,” says Loving.

A decide dominated on July eleventh Giraldo will start his sentencing behind bars.

There is an attraction being filed for the conviction.