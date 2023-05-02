Former Michigan priest pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 5-year-old after officiating memorial service for boy’s family

A former Michigan priest has pleaded guilty of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy after conducting a memorial service for the boy’s family over 35 years ago, according to a news release by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Vincent DeLorenzo, 84, who was a former priest with the Lansing Diocese, committed the assault in 1987 following the service he conducted for the boy’s deceased family member, the attorney general stated. DeLorenzo was removed from the ministry in 2002 as the Lansing Diocese maintains a zero-tolerance policy on sexual abuse of minors. As per the attorney general, further abuse charges against DeLorenzo related to a wider investigation into clergy sexual abuse will be dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

The attorney general’s office said that DeLorenzo was charged with the sexual assault of a child between 1995-2000 when the child was studying at Holy Redeemer School and Church in Burton, Michigan. DeLorenzo was one of the five Michigan priests arrested in 2019 for sexually abusing children, according to the attorney general’s office. The investigation involved interviewing 552 victims who named 270 priests as abusers. DeLorenzo was arrested in Marion County, Florida, and later brought back to Michigan for trial, said the attorney general.

The attorney general’s office consulted with DeLorenzo’s victims and reached a plea deal, which Nessel deemed as “an important part of the healing process for the survivors of DeLorenzo.” Zach Hiner, executive director of the Survivors’ Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP), said that “it is always disheartening when predators avoid further justice through legal loopholes” and urged others who witnessed or suffered clergy abuse to come forward. He also hopes the sentencing judge sends a strong message in this case that justice will prevail regardless of age, Hiner added.

Trending News