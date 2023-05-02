Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, who held back bystanders during George Floyd’s killing, convicted of manslaughter

On Monday night, a judge in Hennepin County, Minnesota found Tou Thao, one of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd nearly three years ago, guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter for his role in the killing. Thao was one of four ex-officers who faced charges in the aftermath of Floyd’s death. Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after white officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. While his colleagues restrained Floyd, Thao held back bystanders. Video footage of the violent arrest went viral online, sparking a nationwide reckoning over racism and police brutality.

In body camera footage released by the Minneapolis Police Department, Thao could be heard making insensitive remarks about Floyd’s condition and instructed an off-duty firefighter to “back off” when she asked to check his pulse. The judge in the case called Thao’s actions “objectively unreasonable” and ordered a pre-sentence investigation before scheduling a sentencing hearing for August 7. Thao, along with former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, was also previously convicted of federal civil rights violations in connection with Floyd’s killing. Kueng and Lane were also convicted on state charges, each receiving prison sentences of 3 years and 3 1/2 years, respectively. Chauvin, who received a 22 1/2 year sentence in state prison and an additional 21 years for his federal conviction on civil rights violations, also appealed his conviction but it was upheld by the Minnesota Court of Appeals last month.

